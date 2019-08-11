WWE SummerSlam 2019 Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Fight card: The explosive action will include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Natalya, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston against Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returning against Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens against Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Ember Moon, and so much more.
The full WWE SummerSlam 2019 match card includes:
Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins-
Prediction: Brock Lesnar to retain the title
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
Prediction: Becky Lynch to retain the title
WWE Championship Match
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Prediction: Randy Orton to win the title
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
Prediction: Chralotte Flair to win
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
Prediction: Bayley to retain the title
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon — If Owens loses, he will quit WWE
Prediction: Kevin Owens to win
Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
Prediction: Goldberg to win
United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
Prediction: AJ Styles to win (with help from The O.C.)
Finn Bálor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Prediction: Bray Wyatt to win
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan
Prediction: Drew Gulak to win