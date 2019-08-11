WWE SummerSlam 2019 Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Fight card: The explosive action will include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Natalya, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston against Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returning against Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens against Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Ember Moon, and so much more.

The full WWE SummerSlam 2019 match card includes:

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins-

Prediction: Brock Lesnar to retain the title

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

Prediction: Becky Lynch to retain the title

WWE Championship Match

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Prediction: Randy Orton to win the title

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Prediction: Chralotte Flair to win

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Prediction: Bayley to retain the title

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon — If Owens loses, he will quit WWE

Prediction: Kevin Owens to win

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

Prediction: Goldberg to win

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Prediction: AJ Styles to win (with help from The O.C.)

Finn Bálor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Prediction: Bray Wyatt to win

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

Prediction: Drew Gulak to win