WWE SummerSlam 2019 Live Results, Updates: The biggest party of the summer comes to town

WWE SummerSlam 2019 Live Updates, Live Streaming Online: SummerSlam is the second biggest pay-per-view of the year for WWE, and the 2019 edition already boasts a card full of the top talent in the company. In the main event, Seth Rollins will attempt the impossible for the second time when he challenges Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Also making his in-ring debut will be ‘The Fiend’ (Bray Wyatt’s alter ego)

But before that there is a lot of explosive action in store where Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch collides against Natalya, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston battles Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns against Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens in a must-win fight versus Shane McMahon, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Ember Moon, and so much more. Follow WWE Summerslam live updates here.