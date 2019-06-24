WWE Stomping Grounds Results: Seth Rollins gets help from Becky Lynch to reign supreme

WWE Stomping Grounds Results: At the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds, Universal Champion Seth Rollins battled Baron Corbin, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston battled Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch battled Lacey Evans, Roman Reigns battles Drew McIntyre, SmackDown’s Women’s Champion Bayley battled Alexa Bliss and more.

Here are all the results from Stomping Grounds 2019:

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin- Becky Lynch followed up her Raw Women’s Championship victory over Lacey Evans by helping Universal Champion Seth Rollins overcome the nefarious actions of The Lady and Baron Corbin. Rollins countered Corbin’s second End of Days attempt with a superkick followed by an emphatic Stomp.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston continued his incredible title reign when he bested Dolph Ziggler inside a Steel Cage at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans- Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans in a hard-fought contest on WWE Stomping Grounds.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss- Bayley persevered through all the hurdles Alexa Bliss placed in front of her to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre- The Big Dog and The Scottish Psychopath threw down in a gritty slugfest in (and around) the Tacoma Dome. The raging war between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre brought nothing short of flaring fireworks to Tacoma. Though it was McIntyre who promised to “disfigure” and “brutalize” his target, it was The Big Dog who laid him down with last word.