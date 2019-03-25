WWE: Sting hints to come out of retirement to face Undertaker ahead of WrestleMania 35

Retired WWE superstar Sting hinted that he could come out of retirement to battle The Undertaker ahead of WrestleMania 35. The former WCW Champion told Wrestling Travel: “I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen.”

Sting, who called time on his wrestling career in 2016 after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2016, further addressed why the two superstars could not face each other at Wrestlemania 31, four years ago.

“When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen,” the 60-year-old said.

“But I don’t regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth for the world title, so I didn’t do too badly out of that deal,” he added.

Sting further reiterated that a battle against The Deadman is the only thing which can bring him back to the wrestling arena.

“But yeah, now, the only person I’m getting back in the ring for is Taker,” he said.

With two weeks to go for the Wrestlemania, so far, the WWE has not announced any plans for The Undertaker at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But a recent rumour suggested the Phenom could make an appearance at the WWE pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia after Wrestlemania.

Sting’s words may set up the stage for the two stars to face off each other in the Saudi Arabia event.