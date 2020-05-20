Former WWE star Shad Gaspard’s body found on beach

Shad Gaspard was 39 years old. (Twitter/VinceMcMahon) Shad Gaspard was 39 years old. (Twitter/VinceMcMahon)

Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard’s body was found washed up on Venice Beach on Wednesday, after he had gone missing after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while swimming with his son.

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life, according to WWE’s official website.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” Los Angeles police had said in a statement on Monday.

Gaspard, 39, was about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore when he was last spotted, police had said.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, had issued a statement on Tuesday thanking authorities and fans. “We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

Gaspard gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG. The fan-favorite duo memorably joined forces with John Cena during his 2008 rivalry with JBL, and competed for the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2009.

After retiring from the WWE in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

