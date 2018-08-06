Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
WWE star Jerry Lawler pays ‘ring gear’ tribute to son Brian Christopher

WWE star Jerry Lawler pays 'ring gear' tribute to son Brian Christopher, who reportedly hung himself in jail after being arrested for drunken driving.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 6, 2018 10:15:41 pm
Jerry Lawler wore his son’s vest to the ring as a tribute while Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional post on Instagram.
Two days after Brian Christopher Lawler’s funeral was held, his father and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler paid his tribute by taking to the ring Brian’s clothes.

Brian, 46, who was arrested on July 7 on charges of drunken driving and evading Tennessee police officers, was found dead on July 29 after reportedly hanging himself in a Memphis, Tennessee, jail.

After the funeral held on 3 August, Lawler decided to honour his son at USA Championship Wrestling event with James Ellsworth which had been advertised six weeks before. Ellsworth called the bout ‘the most emotional match of my career’.

Nicknamed ‘Grandmaster Sexay’, Christopher was part of the ‘Too Cool’ tag team along with Scotty 2 Hotty. The duo would add Rikishi into the mix. In 2000, Too Cool would win go on to win the WWE Tag Team titles for the first and only time.

Dwayne Johnson also paid his last respects to his ‘great’ friend Brian in an emotional Instagram post. He also shared a picture of the two of them together taken during their early pro-wrestling days. Johnson wrote, “*swipe left. RIP brother. Spent all week trying to process the hard loss of my good bud, Brian Christopher Lawler. He became a great friend the day I stepped foot in the small wrestling territory in the south known as the USWA to start my pro wrestling career.”

“We rode together daily (1500 miles per week) trained together at any gym we could find, ate together at any Waffle House off the highway, wrestled together in flea markets to state fairs, shared motel rooms together, and would always dream (and talk [expletive];) about what life would be like once we made it to the big leagues of the WWE,” Johnson said.

Speaking about their friendship even after making it to the big leagues, Johnson said, “Once we both finally made it to the big leagues of the WWE, nothing changed… we still did everything together. Including having nightly Madden tournaments after our wrestling matches in our motel room and then we’d extend our competitive spirit to a rowdy game of Wiffle Ball. Imagine us acting like crazy Wiffle Ball idiots at 2am in the parking lot of the Motel 6.”

“Hurts my heart to know how Brian decided to check out. I never knew him to be suicidal, but I guess sometimes the pain just gets to be too much for one to take. I’ll miss you man and the times we had. Thanks for being a great friend. Thanks for being my boy,” Johnson added.

