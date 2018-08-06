WWE star Jerry Lawler pays ‘ring gear’ tribute to son Brian Christopher

Jerry Lawler wore his son’s vest to the ring as a tribute while Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional post on Instagram. Jerry Lawler wore his son’s vest to the ring as a tribute while Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional post on Instagram.

Two days after Brian Christopher Lawler’s funeral was held, his father and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler paid his tribute by taking to the ring Brian’s clothes.

Brian, 46, who was arrested on July 7 on charges of drunken driving and evading Tennessee police officers, was found dead on July 29 after reportedly hanging himself in a Memphis, Tennessee, jail.

After the funeral held on 3 August, Lawler decided to honour his son at USA Championship Wrestling event with James Ellsworth which had been advertised six weeks before. Ellsworth called the bout ‘the most emotional match of my career’.

.@JerryLawler wore his son’s vest to the ring as a tribute tonight for his match with @realellsworth. #RIPBrianChristopherLawler pic.twitter.com/Da5Cxf3iMv — Dinner With The King (@DinnerWithKing) 6 August 2018

Just wrestled the most emotional match of my career Words can’t describe the amount of respect I have for @JerryLawler It’s a true honor and pleasure to share the ring with him always .. pic.twitter.com/cCHoUGLwD4 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) 5 August 2018

Nicknamed ‘Grandmaster Sexay’, Christopher was part of the ‘Too Cool’ tag team along with Scotty 2 Hotty. The duo would add Rikishi into the mix. In 2000, Too Cool would win go on to win the WWE Tag Team titles for the first and only time.

Want to send a huge THANK YOU to all my Twitter friends who sent words of encouragement during the loss of my son Brian. It meant a lot. pic.twitter.com/h4uDI6hnLW — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) 4 August 2018

RIP Brian Christopher thank you for always stealing the show my brother only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) 29 July 2018

Dwayne Johnson also paid his last respects to his ‘great’ friend Brian in an emotional Instagram post. He also shared a picture of the two of them together taken during their early pro-wrestling days. Johnson wrote, “*swipe left. RIP brother. Spent all week trying to process the hard loss of my good bud, Brian Christopher Lawler. He became a great friend the day I stepped foot in the small wrestling territory in the south known as the USWA to start my pro wrestling career.”

“We rode together daily (1500 miles per week) trained together at any gym we could find, ate together at any Waffle House off the highway, wrestled together in flea markets to state fairs, shared motel rooms together, and would always dream (and talk [expletive];) about what life would be like once we made it to the big leagues of the WWE,” Johnson said.

Speaking about their friendship even after making it to the big leagues, Johnson said, “Once we both finally made it to the big leagues of the WWE, nothing changed… we still did everything together. Including having nightly Madden tournaments after our wrestling matches in our motel room and then we’d extend our competitive spirit to a rowdy game of Wiffle Ball. Imagine us acting like crazy Wiffle Ball idiots at 2am in the parking lot of the Motel 6.”

“Hurts my heart to know how Brian decided to check out. I never knew him to be suicidal, but I guess sometimes the pain just gets to be too much for one to take. I’ll miss you man and the times we had. Thanks for being a great friend. Thanks for being my boy,” Johnson added.

