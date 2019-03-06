WWE SmackDown Live Results: Charlotte, Becky Lynch engage in brawl ahead of Fastlane

After suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Ronda Rousey at Raw, The Man Becky Lynch was personally invited to the stage for a “friendly discussion” by The Queen Charlotte Flair at this week’s SmackDown Live. The former Women’s Champion, before inviting Lynch, showed the clipping of Rousey’s vicious attack and mocked her opponent.

Despite showing signs of injuries, Lynch made it to the ring with a crutch, limping by her left leg. The Irish Lass Kicker took the microphone and said that even though she was beaten down, she has not given up and is still standing ahead of the high stakes match between the two at the pay-per-view WWE Fastlane, which is set to place Monday morning (Indian time).

The former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion further added that she is in Charlotte’s head, a remark that was not taken kindly by Charlotte and she attacked Lynch. Charlotte took Lynch’s crutch and started beating her down before The Man snatched back the crutch and gave Charlotte a beating of her own.

As Lynch locked Charlotte in a disarmer, the WWE officials came rushing to separate the two stars. Lynch stood tall in the ring as Flair ran away.

In other big news, Samoa Joe won his first title since arriving at the main roster in WWE after he defeated R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade “Cien” Almas to become the new United States Champion.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Kevin Owens def. Rowan via Disqualification

Mandy Rose def. Naomi

Ricochet & Aleister Black def. The Bar

Samoa Joe def. R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade to become new United States Champion

The Miz def. Jey Uso

“The New” Daniel Bryan addressed his WWE Title Match against Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane