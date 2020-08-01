WWE SmackDown: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is unleashed, targets Alexa Bliss

The Fiend’s new target is Alexa Bliss (Source: WWE) The Fiend’s new target is Alexa Bliss (Source: WWE)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appeared on SmackDown night and made Alexa Bliss the target of his attack following Bayley’s successful title defense against Nikki Cross in the main event.

Nikki Cross put her relationship with Alexa Bliss on the line for one more rematch with Bayley. And after the conclusion of the latest title showdown, that partnership may be shattered for good. Cross’ crazed approach once again had her on the offensive early, and it appeared the elusive title victory may finally be within reach.

After a roll-up attempt from the challenger, Bayley planted Cross face-first into the mat and retained the title. Bliss tried to console her friend, but Cross was crushed after the latest defeat and shoved Five Feet of Fury to the mat, leaving a confused Bliss was left alone in the middle of the ring.

That is until “The Fiend” sounds started playing and he emerged, hovering above the Superstar in distress, and the demonic figure delivered a Mandible Claw to a stunned Bliss.

Friday Night Smackdown Results:

AJ Styles def. Gran Metalik

King Corbin def. Drew Gulak

Big E def. The Miz

Naomi def. Lacey Evans

Bayley def. Nikki Cross – SmackDown Woman’s Championship Match

