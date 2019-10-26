WWE SmackDown Results: Team Hogan runs wild ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

With Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair watching from ringside, members of Team Hogan and Team Flair collided in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown when Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali clashed with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin and Cesaro in a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match.

After the tense exchange between Team Hogan and Team Flair, Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G took on Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin and Cesaro with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in their respective corners.

The two sides went at it with intensity with WWE Crown Jewel now very much in sight. Both teams would appear to close in on victory several times, but in the critical moments, The Big Dog started to roll, connecting with a massive Spear onto Cesaro before tagging in Ali to finish off The Swiss Superman with a dazzling 450 Splash for a major win ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

Kalisto def. Drew Gulak after Braun Strowman made his presence felt

Gulak attempted to wear down The Lucha House Party member, but the mood changed when Strowman arrived, distracting Gulak and allowing Kalisto to capitalise with a Salida Del Sol for the victory.

From there, Gulak was all but done for. The former Cruiserweight Champion was annihilated by Braun for the second straight week with two Running Powerslams, and The Monster Among Men followed up the beatdown by vamping on the microphone, declaring that this is what he does to people who disrespect him. He stated that that Fury does not belong in WWE and made a promise for what would happen to The Gypsy King WWE Crown Jewel.

Nikki Cross def. Mandy Rose

After defeating five other Superstars in last week’s Six-Pack Challenge to earn herself a future SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity, Nikki Cross took on Mandy Rose on Friday Night SmackDown.

Cross had to deal with meddlesome Sonya Deville and also keep her eyes on SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks, who were deriding her from the commentary table. Cross smashed through all the obstacles, defeating Rose with a ring-rattling Swinging Neckbreaker and making a major statement to Bayley.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode def. The New Day

Kofi Kingston and Big E took on a squad that will oppose them in that contest at WWE Crown Jewel, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The four former Tag Team Champions went at it with intensity as each team tried to score a big win ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. In the critical moments, Kingston and Big E would appear to be rolling, but Ziggler would catch Kofi off-guard from behind, rolling him up by surprise and getting the W.

Lacey Evans def. local competitor

Disgusted with the notion of having to compete against a local “nasty,” Lacey Evans first disparaged her scheduled opponent’s very existence before seemingly walking out on the match before it could even begin.