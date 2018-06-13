WWE Smackdown Results: Shinsuke Nakamura delivers ‘low blow’ to Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy in action against Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. (Source: WWE) Jeff Hardy in action against Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. (Source: WWE)

After weeks of bantering on the social media, the Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy, who predicted an AJ Styles victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at Money in the Bank, clashed with the King of Strong Style at Smackdown Live on Tuesday. The fight saw the Charismatic Enigma starting off strong against the Japanese wrestler, even though Nakamura, who will be challenging Styles at the pay-per-view on Sunday, kept the spirit alive to survive in the match.

Hardy looked set to seal the fate of the match after he avoided a Kinshasa attempt, and connected cleanly with a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb. But due to the back injury, the former tag-team Champion failed to capitalise immediately, wich allowed Nakamura to get his feet on the ropes to avoid the three count. Hardy tried to win by delivering another Twist of Fate, but the Artist, without worrying about the consequences, delivered a vicious low blow to his opponent. The referee declared Hardy as the winner via Disqualification.

The result did not bother Nakamura who delivered a Kinshasa Knee strike to Hardy and then counted till 10, in order to send a message to Styles, against whom he will be competing in a Last Man Standing match this Sunday.

Paige hosted a Women’s Money in the Bank Summit

Daniel Bryan def. Shelton Benjamin

Jerry “The King” Lawler interviewed WWE Champion AJ Styles

Rusev def. Samoa Joe with The Miz as Special Guest Referee

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lana & Charlotte Flair def. Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Peyton Royce & Billie KayW

