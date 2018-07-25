WWE SmackDown Results: Samoa Joe to challenge AJ Styles for WWE title at SummerSlam

Things in the future look bleak for WWE Champion AJ Styles with the Submission Machine Samoa Joe set to face him for the WWE title at the upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. The Destroyer, launched a vicious attack on the Champion to reveal himself as his next opponent for the title.
Joe started off his night with another easy win over R-Truth. Later, WWE Champion AJ Styles, came out in the ring with Smackdown Live General Manager Paige to sign a contract to defend his title at the Biggest Event of the Summer, SummerSlam. But just when he asked a challenger to step up to the fight, James Ellsworth decided to come out to put his name in the running for the WWE title.
A perplexed Styles looked on as Paige fired Ellsworth for the interruption and ordered the security to escort him out of the arena. But, Joe came out of nowhere to attack a distracted Styles laid down a heavy beating on the Phenomenal One. Joe locked a vicious Coquina Clutch on Styles and then signed the contract to face Styles at SummerSlam.
WWE Smackdown Results:
Randy Orton made his new motives clear
Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Rusev
Samoa Joe def. R-Truth
Asuka def. Billie Kay
Becky Lynch def. Carmella to earn SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam
The New Day def. SAnitY to advance to the finals of the SummerSlam Tag Team Championship Tournament
Daniel Bryan crashed the “Miz & Mrs.” premiere party
