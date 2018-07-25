WWE SmackDown Results: Samoa Joe to challenge AJ Styles for WWE title at SummerSlam

Samoa Joe attacked WWE Champion AJ Styles from behind. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe attacked WWE Champion AJ Styles from behind. (Source: WWE)

Things in the future look bleak for WWE Champion AJ Styles with the Submission Machine Samoa Joe set to face him for the WWE title at the upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. The Destroyer, launched a vicious attack on the Champion to reveal himself as his next opponent for the title.

Joe started off his night with another easy win over R-Truth. Later, WWE Champion AJ Styles, came out in the ring with Smackdown Live General Manager Paige to sign a contract to defend his title at the Biggest Event of the Summer, SummerSlam. But just when he asked a challenger to step up to the fight, James Ellsworth decided to come out to put his name in the running for the WWE title.

A perplexed Styles looked on as Paige fired Ellsworth for the interruption and ordered the security to escort him out of the arena. But, Joe came out of nowhere to attack a distracted Styles laid down a heavy beating on the Phenomenal One. Joe locked a vicious Coquina Clutch on Styles and then signed the contract to face Styles at SummerSlam.

WWE Smackdown Results:

Randy Orton made his new motives clear

Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Rusev

Samoa Joe def. R-Truth

Asuka def. Billie Kay

Becky Lynch def. Carmella to earn SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam

The New Day def. SAnitY to advance to the finals of the SummerSlam Tag Team Championship Tournament

Daniel Bryan crashed the “Miz & Mrs.” premiere party

