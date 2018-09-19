WWE SmackDown Results: Rusev Day finally meets its end, Becky Lynch begins her reign

Rusev Day met its end on SmackDown. (Source: WWE) Rusev Day met its end on SmackDown. (Source: WWE)

SmackDown opened with a recap of Becky Lynch securing her win at Hell in a Cell and a sneak peek of her coronation. But first up was MizTV where the mystery guest was none other than Maryse. The Miz also made an announcement that he will face Daniel Bryan one more time at Super Showdown in Australia. But there was a catch to it- the winner gets a shot at the WWE Championship.

But the highlight of the day came when Shinsuke Nakamura took on Rusev for the US title. The build up to the fight involved trust issues between the best of friends. And things finally came to an end when English grabbed the mic and accidentally distracted Rusev, allowing Nakamura to roll him up for the pin. After the match, English attacked Rusev with the mic and beats him down and sang for the last time, “Happy Rusev Day” before leaving the ring.

Next up was WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Andrade “Cien” Almas. Styles was atttacked before the bell as Almas took an unfair advantage. But AJ fought on before a Styles Clash helped him pick up the win. But just as he began to celebrate, Samoa Joe attacked him and spoil the party.

SmackDown commissioner Paige brought out Becky Lynch to celebrate her title win at Hell in a Cell but the Smackdown Women’s Champion turned the tables and attacked Charlotte Flair. Stating that it is her show now, Becky first bragged about her win and said, “I don’t want you to shake my hand or put the title around my waist, I just want you to call me QUEEN!”.

But just as Charlotte went after Becky, The Lass Kicker took her out with the Bexploder before leaving.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Cesaro beats Kofi Kingston

Shinsuke Nakamura beat Rusev to retain US Title

Asuka beat Billie Kay

AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

