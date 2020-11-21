WWE SmackDown results: Before Survivor Series, champions come face-to-face

Roman Reigns sitting at the head of the table where he belongs. (WWE)

WWE Championship vs. Universal Championship Survivor Series Contract Signing

Last week on SmackDown, a determined Drew McIntyre into the WWE ThunderDome to make it clear to Universal Champion Roman Reigns that, after he got his WWE Championship back on Raw, he was coming for him at Survivor Series.

Now, four days after besting The Viper to reclaim the title, the Scottish Superstar returned to the blue brand for a Survivor Series Contract Signing with The Big Dog.

Seth Rollins battles Murphy on SmackDown

Murphy def. Seth Rollins via pinfall after hitting Murphy’s Law.

Other Results:

The New Day & The Street Profits def. Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Sami Zayn via pinfall

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso via pinfall

Adam Pearce announced that Otis and Bayley had been chosen members of their respective teams for SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match — Natalya def. Tamina via submission

