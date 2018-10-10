WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy qualify for WWE World Cup

Randy Orton defeated Big Show to qualify for WWE World Cup. (Source: WWE)

With a chance to qualify for the one-night WWE World Cup tournament, which is set to take place at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Big Show made an in-ring return at SmackDown Live and battled against the Viper Randy Orton in the main event of the night. The World’s Largest Athlete tried to counter the threat of the Viper with brute force early on. For a moment, it looked Orton had his lights out when the Big Show planted him down on the mat with a chokeslam. But the Apex Predator was able to kick out and later, evade the Knockout Punch.

Surviving the early onslaught, Orton poked Show in the eyes, when the referee was distracted, and connected with a massive RKO for the win. He then pinned the giant for the win to book his ticket to the WWE World Cup.

Earlier, it was Jeff Hardy who cemented his place in the World Cup tournament, which will determine who is the best in the World. Making his return for the first time since Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the former United States Champion came up victorious against Samoa Joe to join John Cena, Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in the eight-man tournament.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair ended in a double count-out

Jeff Hardy def. Samoa Joe to qualify for the WWE World Cup

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan joined “Miz TV”

AJ Styles def. Shelton Benjamin

Aiden English presented the rest of “One Night in Milwaukee”

Randy Orton def. Big Show to qualify for the WWE World Cup

