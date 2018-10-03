WWE Smackdown Results: Blue brand descends into chaos before WWE Super Show-Down

WWE Smackdown witnessed Becky Lynch and Charlotte Falri collide before WWE Super Show-Down. (Source: WWE) WWE Smackdown witnessed Becky Lynch and Charlotte Falri collide before WWE Super Show-Down. (Source: WWE)

With days to go for the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, WWE Smackdown went into chaos mode with Charlotte Flair hurling Women’s Champion Becky Lynch through her own custom poster and in other action on the night, Randy Orton injured Tye Dillinger’s finger in the turnbuckle while The Bar served up SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Still on the up after putting Charlotte Flair down last week thanks to a vicious blindside attack, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch continued to attack by highlighting a WWE Super Show-Down poster that featured her standing triumphantly over Charlotte after the beatdown.

Not happy with the games, The Queen arrived and went straight for The Irish Lass Kicker. It resulted in a melee, as Charlotte laid Becky out with a vicious spear and chucked Lynch right into the custom-made poster. Flair then locked her nemesis in the Figure-Eight Leglock and delivered a swift kick. Amid all the bad blood, Charlotte stood tall as Lynch tried to recover with their WWE Super Show-Down clash just four days away.

Also in continued ramifications from last week, Samoa Joe turning up at AJ Styles’ home kicked things off on the show. SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige revealed she considered firing Joe for his actions. However, he continued to be part of the roster because Styles stated he wants a piece of his nemesis in their No Disqualification, No Count-outs, Anything Goes Match for the WWE Title at WWE Super Show-Down.

Paige then showed a clip sent by The Phenomenal One where he apologised for not being at SmackDown LIVE clarifying he needs to be home to ensure safety of his family. He added that he won’t leave until he got confirmation that The Samoan Submission Machine was on a plane to Australia.

WWE Smackdown Results

R-Truth & Carmella def. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

The Bar interrupted The New Day’s cooking show

Randy Orton savagely beat down Tye Dillinger

Shelton Benjamin def. Daniel Bryan

Asuka def. Peyton Royce

Charlotte Flair ruined Becky Lynch’s WWE Super Show-Down Surprise

