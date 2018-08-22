WWE SmackDown Results: Brie Bella returns to punch The Miz in the face ahead of Hell in a Cell

Brie Bella went berserk on The Miz on her return to WWE ring. (Source: WWE) Brie Bella went berserk on The Miz on her return to WWE ring. (Source: WWE)

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan expressed his desire to punch The Miz in the face last week and he had his opportunity to do so at the SummerSlam. But the propagator of “Yes!” movement failed to win the bout after a controversial finish saw The A-lister using a knuckle brass to pick up the win. The Miz and The Maryse opened the SmackDown Live this week with a eulogy to Bryan’s career and bragged about their win.

The Miz reenacted Bryan’s famous retirement speech but were cut short with Bryan’s arrival, who called the former Intercontinental Champion as a coward. The “Yes!” Man went to further call him a “wannabe Hollywood star cosplaying as a wrestler. It prompted Maryse to give a bitter reply and ask Bryan to retire and change his name to “Daniel Bella”.

Before Bryan could give his response, Brie Bella came rushing out to the ring, which led Maryse to quickly get out of the squared circle. It did not stop Brie one bit and she laid down heavy punches on the Miz’s face – going full Brie Mode on him. Blindsided by the attack, The Miz failed to see Daniel Bryan, who clotheslined him over the top rope and caused the A-List Couple to scramble away. Bryan then announced that he has already spoken to WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, and Miz and Maryse will face Bryan and Brie at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

It was not the only brawl that happened on SmackDown. Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton finally competed in a match which ended in a No Contest after The Charismatic Enigma delivered a Swanton Bomb to the Viper on the table near the entrance ramp. New SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte also was engaged in a brawl with Becky Lynch, with the entire women’s roster coming out to stop the two female athletes.

Meanwhile, The New day defeated The Bludgeon Brothers in a No-Disqualification match to become the new SmackDown Live Tag-team titles.

WWE SmackDown Results

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton fought to a chaotic no-contest

Peyton Royce def. Naomi

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair threw down in a wild brawl

Rusev & Lana def. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

Samoa Joe savagely attacked AJ Styles

The New Day def. The Bludgeon Brothers in a No Disqualification Match to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

