WWE SmackDown Results: Kofi Kingston erupts after making WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan official

WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan had relied on Kofi Kingston’s good name one too many times and that patience level burst on Tuesday night at WWE SmackDown as a passionate Kofi finally lashed out verbally. With just five days to go for their match at WrestleMania for the title, it may not bode well for Bryan.

At the closing stages of WWE SmackDown, Bryan and Kingston descended to the ring to sign their names on the dotted line for their WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania.

Bryan stressed that Kofi had been complacent and a bystander in his own life and career for the past decade. An irate Bryan claimed that Kingston’s current position was more of a “fad” than “reality.” The WWE Champion went after Kofi even further by saying that he should take all of this in, because it would never get any better than this.

That last claim finally drove Kingston over the edge, as The Dreadlocked Dynamo emphatically told Bryan that he was ready for this opportunity and that the only commonality between him and Bryan was that Bryan already knows what it feels like to be WWE Champion and that, after Sunday, Kofi would know too.

Earlier in the night, AJ Styles and Randy Orton were face-to-face on the always-controversial “Kevin Owens Show” on SmackDown LIVE.

Styles and Orton traded several personal insults, as The Viper mocked AJ for his long journey through the indies to WWE, and The Phenomenal One criticised Orton for “being here for almost two decades and only learning one move.”

Eventually, words turned into blows after the duo rose from their chairs, sized each other up and started trading haymakers in a massive brawl. Once it appeared that The Phenomenal One had The Viper in position for the Phenomenal Forearm, Orton struck with an incredible counter, dropping his foe with a ring-rattling RKO out of nowhere.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

AJ Styles and Randy Orton brawled during “The Kevin Owens Show”

The Usos & Aleister Black & Ricochet def. The Bar & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

The IIconics talked down their WrestleMania competition

The Miz def. SAnitY in a 1-on-3 Falls Count Anywhere Match

Becky Lynch spoke out before the WrestleMania 35 main event

Chaos broke out in 18-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Samoa Joe def. Ali

“The New” Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston signed the contract for their WWE Title Match at WrestleMania.