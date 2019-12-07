WWE SmackDown Results: King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler handcuff Roman Reigns to the ring post in humiliating attack

King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler bark back at Roman Reigns with a humiliating assault (Source: WWE) King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler bark back at Roman Reigns with a humiliating assault (Source: WWE)

WWE SmackDown Results: Dolph Ziggler attempted to do the bidding of King Corbin by taking on Roman Reigns in the main event of SmackDown. With Reigns having put Ziggler’s partner Robert Roode on the shelf indefinitely after his assault last week, The Showoff looked to punish The Big Dog during the contest.

King Corbin joined the contest as The Big Dog attempted to battle back. With Corbin watching on, Roman caught a second wind, kicking out of the Zig Zag and blocking out Corbin’s attempted distractions to connect with a massive Spear onto Dolph for the win.

In their reply, Corbin’s sedan carriers attempted to assault Roman alongside King Corbin after the contest. The Big Dog battled off the henchmen and was ready to smash Corbin through the announcer’s table with a powerbomb, but Dolph reemerged to hit Reigns with a Superkick.

Corbin, Ziggler and the sedan carriers then handcuffed Roman to the ring post and annihilated him. The two then added insult to injury by showering the defenseless Big Dog with dog food before laying in a few more blows and then departing.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Alexa Bliss def. Mandy Rose

The Revival def. Mustafa Ali & Shorty G, Heavy Machinery and The Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way

Bayley and Sasha Banks retaliated against Lacey Evans

Roman Reigns def. Dolph Ziggler before King Corbin humiliated The Big Dog

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd