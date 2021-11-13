WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns gets crowned after The Bloodline help him dispose of King Woods

WWE SmackDown Results: In a chaotic main event showdown, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos emerge to assure that Roman Reigns would not fall to King Woods and that the Universal Champion remains The Head of the Table. Plus, the Man’s and Women’s Survivor Series Teams suffered major upheavals and so much more.

Following The New Day’s victory last week over The Usos, Universal Champion Roman Reigns attacked King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston. Together with the Bloodline, The Head of the Table injured Kingston. As a result, the monarch of positivity was set to battle the Universal Champion one-one-one for retribution.

Prior to the match, though, the “Wiseman” Paul Heyman raised the stakes on behalf of The Head of the Table. He stated that if Reigns lost the match, he would kneel before King Woods or be stripped of the Universal Title. But if Woods lost, he would have to kneel before Reigns.

In the final moments, just when it looked as if King Woods may overcome his dominant opponent, The Usos emerged and attacked him, which resulted in a no contest.

With the monarch laid out due to overwhelming odds, The Head of the Table did, in fact, kneel on the canvas, as The Bloodline placed Woods’ crown upon Reigns’ head.

Other Results:

Sasha Banks, Naomi & Aliyah def. Shayna Baszler, Natalya & Shotzi

Los Lotharios def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Jeff Hardy def. Sami Zayn to remove Zayn from the Men’s Survivor Series Team

Charlotte Flair refused a challenge from Toni Storm