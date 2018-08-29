WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch attacks Women’s Champion Charlotte, issues challenge for title

Becky Lynch assaulted Charlotte after her successful title defence at SmackDown Live. (Source: WWE) Becky Lynch assaulted Charlotte after her successful title defence at SmackDown Live. (Source: WWE)

The tensions between SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte and her former best friend Becky Lynch came up to a full boil on Wednesday with the Irish Lass Kicker brutally assaulting The Queen from behind. The attack took place after Charlotte overcame the challenge by former Champion Carmella to retain her title. The Princess of State Island, who lost her title to Charlotte at SummerSlam, invoked her rematch clause and looked to exploit Charlotte’s ongoing tensions with Lynch in her favour.

But the 7-time Champion managed to keep her calm, taking down Carmella with a vicious spear and then rolling over to lock a Finger eight. Carmella could do little to survive and tapped out immediately. But before Charlotte could celebrate her win, she was blindsided with Lynch, who took her down to the canvas to deliver vicious punches.

The first Women’s Champion of the blue brand then delivered a straight fire kick to the Champion on her face. Becky then grabbed the microphone and issued a challenge to The Queen for a title match at the upcoming pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell. Lynch then dropped the title on Charlotte’s lifeless body before boldly walking off.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

The New Day joined the Five-Timers Club with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

The Bar def. Gallows & Anderson and The Colons

Jeff Hardy challenged Randy Orton to a Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Billie Kay def. Naomi

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega confronted Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan def. Andrade “Cien” Almas by disqualification

Samoa Joe crossed the line… again

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair def. Carmella

