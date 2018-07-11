WWE Smackdown Results: Team Hell No pick up huge win ahead of Extreme Rules

Team Hell No picked up a massive win on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) Team Hell No picked up a massive win on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

This week’s Smackdown Live saw Team Hell No, comprising of Kane and Daniel Bryan teaming up with the four-time tag team champions The New Day to pick up a massive victory ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The former tag team champions will take on The Bludgeon Brothers on Sunday, and The Miz was quick to rile up Bryan in the Miz TV at the start of Smackdown. The A-lister called Team Hell No as “nostalgia act” which infuriated Bryan and Kane.

Just when it looked Kane was about to give a chokeslam to The Miz, The Bludgeon Brothers and Sanity came out to the ring to give the duo a beating. The reinforcements came in the form of The New Day to help out Team Hell No, but it was already too late. The melee prompted Smackdown Live General Manager Paige to declare a 10-man tag team match with Team Hell No and New Day taking on Sanity and The Bludgeon Brothers.

In the match, Sanity and Harper and Rowan used their strength and size to take on an early advantage, before Daniel Bryan used his speed to get his faction back into the fight. As Big E launched Kofi Kingston over the top rope and onto Harper, it paved the way for Bryan to smack Sanity’s leader Eric Young with the Running Knee before getting down for a pinfall to earn the win.

WWE Smackdown Results:

AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification

AJ Styles & Jeff Hardy def. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura

Asuka def. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Sin Cara

