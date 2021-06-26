WWE SmackDown Results: Edge returns with attack on Roman Reigns

For the first time since WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar reemerged with a furious attack on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jimmy Uso. Plus, Big E and Carmella became part of the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches among other highlights from WWE Smackdown on Friday.

Edge attacked Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso

One week after making history against Rey Mysterio in SmackDown’s first-ever Hell in a Cell Match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Special Council Paul Heyman emerged to carry out a State Of the Universal Championship Address. After Heyman ran down the list of Superstars that The Head of the Table had overcome and claimed that they had wiped out the entire division, Reigns was set to take over the mic.

Then out of nowhere, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned for the first time since losing to Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania! The frenzied Edge unleashed a brutal attack on The Head of the Table that culminated with an earth-shattering Spear. Before Edge could hit the Con-Chair-To on Reigns, however, Jimmy Uso emerged to suffer in his cousin’s place. Moments later, Edge Speared Uso through the barricade and began screaming for Reigns.

Other results:

Jimmy Uso def. Dolph Ziggler

With his brother Jey Uso refusing to come back to work, Jimmy Uso looked to prove he can be the right-hand man to his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After getting Zig Zagged into the Steel ring steps, Jimmy fought back to overcome the former World Heavyweight Champion with a Superkick.

Carmella was named to Money in the Bank Ladder Match; Liv Morgan def. Carmella

Deville told Liv she would have to earn her way into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Carmella in an impromptu match. In the subsequent matchup, Morgan did just that, countering Carmella’s top-rope maneuver before rolling her up for the pinfall.

Big E def. Apollo Crews to qualify for Money in the Bank

Seconds after Commander Azeez was ejected from ringside for continued interference, Big E reigned supreme over longtime rival and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews with the Big Ending to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Coronation of Kingsuke Nakamura

Following a huge win over King Corbin last week, Rick Boogs rocked the guitar for the newest king of the squared circle.

Bayley & Seth Rollins def. Bianca Belair & Cesaro in a Mixed Tag Team Match

Bayley & Seth Rollins emerged victorious when Seth ran into the SmackDown Women’s Champion as she was about to attempt the K.O.D. and paved the way for The Role Model to hit the Rose Plant for the win.