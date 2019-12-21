WWE Smackdown Results, December 20: Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin battle to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble

A Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin will determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020 (Source: WWE/Twitter) A Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin will determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020 (Source: WWE/Twitter)

After reemerging with a freshly-shaved look and attacking Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC, Daniel Bryan kicked off SmackDown by explaining what he’s gone through in the last few weeks. The former WWE Champion explained that Wyatt effectively removed “The Daniel Bryan Brand” and revived the classic Daniel Bryan that the WWE Universe knew and loved.

Bryan called out the monstrous Universal Champion, but instead, The Miz emerged. Although The A-Lister sympathized with what Bryan had gone through, he made it clear that he was still seeking retribution over what the twisted titleholder did to his family, and he said that he needed to stake his own claim to another match against Wyatt.

King Corbin joined the party and informed Bryan and Miz that his victory over The Big Dog at WWE TLC entitled him to the next the Universal Title Match.

When it looked as if Miz and Bryan were going to take Corbin out of the equation for saying that they both “failed as fathers,” his loyal subject Dolph Ziggler suddenly attacked them from behind. Ziggler blasted Miz with a superkick, and Corbin levelled Bryan with a vicious End of Days to cap off the royal beatdown.

On the December 27 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a Triple Threat Match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin will determine who will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

All three Superstars have a unique reason to challenge the monstrous titleholder. For Bryan, a potential showdown would be about retribution after he was dragged to the depths of hell by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt several weeks ago. For Miz, losing at WWE TLC left The A-Lister with an unresolved thirst to get even after his family was targeted by Wyatt. For King Corbin, it’s a simple case of what he feels he deserves after he defeated Roman Reigns in a TLC Match at the final pay-per-view of 2019.

Other results:

Carmella defeated Sonya Deville

The New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Bayley defeated Dana Brooke

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks ends in a Double Count-Out

Daniel Bryan & The Miz defeated King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

