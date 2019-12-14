WWE SmackDown Results December 13, 2019: The Big Dog ready for WWE TLC battle vs King Corbin

The Big Dog shows his teeth en route to WWE TLC against King Corbin The Big Dog shows his teeth en route to WWE TLC against King Corbin

WWE SmackDown Friday Night Results 2019: Prior to his Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC, King Corbin and his royal subject Dolph Ziggler stepped in the ring to gloat about humiliating The Big Dog one week ago by handcuffing him and smearing dog food all over him and to expound on the greatness of his kingdom.

After King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler’s boasting about humiliating Roman Reigns last week led to a confrontation with The New Day and Corbin insulting Kofi Kingston, a slap by the former WWE Champion incited a clash between him and the royal competitor on Friday Night SmackDown’s main event.

Before the match could be decided, however, Dolph Ziggler’s ejection for interference lit the fuse on an all-out brawl between all four Superstars. As a result of the bedlam, Big E picked up a mic and demanded that the matchup be restarted as a tag team showdown between all involved.

Following the chaos in Kofi Kingston’s one-on-one match against King Corbin, The New Day battled King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in an impromptu tag team match.

But, at the height of the action, Corbin & Ziggler introduced handcuffs and got their team disqualified as they prepared to subject Kingston to the same humiliation that Roman Reigns suffered last week. Seizing the opportunity, The Revival soon joined in to completely neutralize Big E.

Before Kofi could be covered in dog food, however, Reigns suddenly emerged and proceeded to lay waste to everything in sight. When the numbers looked like they were taking their toll and the ladders came out, The Big Dog turned the tables in epic fashion.

He hurled Ziggler off the top of the rungs and through the announce table in order to send a strong message to King Corbin that he is coming for him this Sunday at WWE TLC.

WWE Smackdown Results:

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

The Revival def. Mustafa Ali & Shorty G

Bayley def. Dana Brooke

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro def. Heavy Machinery

Kofi Kingston vs. King Corbin ends in a No Contest

