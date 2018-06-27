WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan reunites with Kane, to face Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules

Daniel Bryan and Kane reunited to take down The Bludgeon Brothers. (Source: WWE) Daniel Bryan and Kane reunited to take down The Bludgeon Brothers. (Source: WWE)

This week’s Smackdown Live kicked off with Daniel Bryan confronting the tag-team Champions Bludgeon Brothers for costing him the chance to win the Gauntlet match to determine the challenge for WWE Champion AJ Styles last week. The former Smackdown Live General manager gatecrashed The Miz TV where Harper and Rowan were being interviewed. While both the brothers looked eager to get in the ring with the “Yes!” Man, it was Harper who did the “Honours” in the main event.

Angered by the beating delved at the hands of the Brothers last week, Bryan took out his frustration on Harper early on, in spite of Rowan looking at the action from the ringside area. The former four-time World Champion took the fight to him before Harper made most of his big build and regained control.

But Bryan fought back hard, and it looked he might pick up the win after he locked the former Wyatt Club member in a “Yes!” Lock bang in the center o the ring. But Rowan intervened to save his tag team partner and ambushed Bryan from behind. But just when it looked Bryan might suffer the wrath of the Bludgeon Brothers, Bryan’s former tag-team partner Kane made an entry to save his friend as the Team Hell No reunited again. Both Bryan and Kane took care of the tag champions and threw them out of the ring, after which the two hugged it out in the ring on the insistence of the WWE Universe.

As the crowd carried out “Yes” chants, WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced that that the Team Hell No will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the tag titles at the upcoming pay per view Extreme Rules.

Rusev def. Xavier Woods

Lana and Naomi met the cast of Netflix’s GLOW

United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young ended in a disqualification

Jeff Hardy & The Usos def. SAnitY

Becky Lynch def. Sonya Deville

James Ellsworth called out Asuka… no, seriously

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd