WWE Smackdown Results: Lesnar demolishes Kingston to win WWE Title, gets attacked by Velasquez

WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston’s incredible journey as WWE Champion came crashing to a screeching halt when Brock Lesnar defeated him in mere seconds to win the title. Lesnar’s night, however, would take an unexpected turn when Rey Mysterio arrived with a blast from The Beast’s past in Cain Velasquez.

Lesnar defeated Kingston to win the WWE Championship in less than 15 seconds when he hoisted a hard-charging Kingston above his head and planted him with an F-5, but that was just the beginning of the story.

After Lesnar’s victory, Rey Mysterio’s music suddenly blared through the arena. Mysterio, who was decimated alongside his son by Lesnar on Monday, hit the scene sporting a sling on his arm, but he didn’t come alone.

Rey had considerable backup in the way of Lesnar’s former MMA rival Cain Velasquez. Cain absolutely unloaded on The Beast, dropping him with a double leg takedown and landing several stiff strikes. The ambush caused Lesnar to retreat, and the new WWE Champion looked as if he had just seen a ghost.

Other results:

Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Bayley & Sasha Banks

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt once again struck Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens def. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match to terminate Shane

Tyson Fury had to be held back from going after Braun Strowman following an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Roman Reigns def. Erick Rowan in a Lumberjack Match