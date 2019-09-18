SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar challenges Kofi Kingston for WWE championship title

WWE SmackDown Results: The SmackDown Live kicked-off with a six-man tag team match between The New Day and Randy Orton combining with The Revival. However, after the end of the match, WWE Champion Kofi was left stunned with the surprise return of Brock Lesnar, who challenged the superstar on the SmackDown on FOX debut episode.

In the first match of the night, The New Day defeated the team of Orton and Revival via pinfall, after Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise on Scott Dawson. However, the celebration of The New Day was cut short as Brock Lesnar along with his advocate Paul Heyman. The WWE Champion insisted his teammates to leave the ring, before singlehandedly confronting the beast.

Heyman then started the trash talk, and went on to say, “It’s a bad day for The New Day, yes it is.” He then challenged Kofi to take on the Beast on October 4 debut episode of SmackDon on FOX, which the WWE champion gracefully accepted.

“When I won, this WWE title at WrestleMania, I made a promise to the entire WWE Universe that I would be a fighting champion,” Kingston responded. “So, as far as your challenge is concerned? I accept,” Kofi said.

Lesnar then smiled at Kofi and extended his arm for a handshake, only to grab the WWE champion and hit him with an F-5.

Other results:

Erick Rowan & Luke Harper laid out Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team

Chad Gable ruined Baron Corbin’s King of the Ring coronation

Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks via disqualification

Kevin Owens laid a lawsuit onto Shane McMahon

Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn set up Ali with a sneak attack