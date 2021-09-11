WWE Smackdown results: Brock Lesnar attacks Paul Heyman & gives a glimpse of suplex city

WWE Smackdown Results, Winners, Results, Reaction, and Highlights: WWE Smackdown began with The Bloodline opening the show. Roman Reigns would say that he runs WWE and New York.

However, Brock Lesnar would interrupt and receive a massive pop at the iconic Madison Square Garden. He then went on to tell Paul Heyman to accept his challenge on behalf of Reigns.

“I got a question for you Paul: Why didn’t you tell Roman I was going to be at SummerSlam?” said Lesnar.

Heyman pleads to Roman he didn’t know, but Roman and The Usos turn their back and leave.

Then Heyman goes right back to hyping Lesnar! However, in a sudden turn of events, Lesnar vented his ire on his former advocate and almost hit an F5 before the Usos arrived to save the day.

I love Pat McAfee and Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/1kOHEPqQLC — Rosie 🌹 (@SydM16_) September 11, 2021

It’s clear that Lesnar is the babyface in the feud and it looks like the Lesnar-Heyman relationship is officially done.

Overall, it was a pretty good segment and a good sign of writing with Heyman, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and The Usos.

Other results:

Big E, Boogs, Nakamura and The Mysterios defeated Roode, Ziggler, Crews, Otis and Zayn

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Sign on the Dotted Line

Seth Rollins defeated Edge. Rollins won by pinfall with a blackout as Edge was taken out on a stretcher.