WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt drags Daniel Bryan underneath the ring

Saying ‘Yes!’ to Bray Wyatt leads to disturbing fate for Daniel Bryan (Source: WWE) Saying ‘Yes!’ to Bray Wyatt leads to disturbing fate for Daniel Bryan (Source: WWE)

SmackDown ended in unsettling fashion with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt dragging Daniel Bryan underneath the ring. Bryan turned to the WWE Universe for his answer to Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s latest challenge.

With the fans chanting “Yes!” after Bryan asked them if he should again battle Wyatt for the Universal Championship, the lights went out and Wyatt emerged through the ring to attack Bryan.

But Bryan could only momentarily stave off Wyatt before finding himself locked in the Mandible Claw, which subdued him enough to allow Wyatt to drag him under the ring. Pulling out what appeared to be clumps of Bryan’s hair, Wyatt littered them throughout the ring.

Elsewhere, The Big Dog sent an emphatic message to King Corbin, and The New Day defended the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in an open challenge.

Smackdown Results:

Roman Reigns def. Robert Roode

Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak

Nikki Cross def. Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd