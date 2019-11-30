WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt drags Daniel Bryan underneath the ring

SmackDown ended in unsettling fashion with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt dragging Daniel Bryan underneath the ring. Bryan turned to the WWE Universe for his answer to Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s latest challenge.
With the fans chanting “Yes!” after Bryan asked them if he should again battle Wyatt for the Universal Championship, the lights went out and Wyatt emerged through the ring to attack Bryan.
But Bryan could only momentarily stave off Wyatt before finding himself locked in the Mandible Claw, which subdued him enough to allow Wyatt to drag him under the ring. Pulling out what appeared to be clumps of Bryan’s hair, Wyatt littered them throughout the ring.
NO @WWEDanielBryan NO!
“The Fiend” @WWEBrayWyatt just attacked #DanielBryan. WHAT IS HAPPENING?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zHStToA2Io
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
Elsewhere, The Big Dog sent an emphatic message to King Corbin, and The New Day defended the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in an open challenge.
Smackdown Results:
Roman Reigns def. Robert Roode
Message SENT.#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/K9dz3mxArp
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak
.@AliWWE battles @DrewGulak RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/GnExUL0xnU
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
Nikki Cross def. Sonya Deville
Bliss Cross Applesauce! @AlexaBliss_WWE and @NikkiCrossWWE reunite! pic.twitter.com/5rk1R9H1m9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 30, 2019
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App