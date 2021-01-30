WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman returns ahead of Royal Rumble

Two nights before Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman made a surprise return in the final moments of SmackDown on Friday. Braun Strowman reemerges as SmackDown descends into chaos en route to Royal Rumble Universal.
Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens engaged in a war-of-words. From all-encompassing brawls of pure brutality through the WWE ThunderDome to Tables, Ladders and Chairs and Steel Cage Matches, the volatile rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens has only grown more intense with each passing week.
Results:
Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles via disqualification
Daniel Bryan, Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Cesaro, Sami Zayn & AJ Styles via disqualification
Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Otis & Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz, John Morrison, Cesaro, AJ Styles & Sami Zayn via pinfall
Bianca Belair def. Bayley via pinfall
King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall
