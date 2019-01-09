WWE Smackdown Live Results: Becky Lynch to face Asuka at Royal Rumble

On WWE Smackdown Live, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella took on each other in a Triple Threat Match to determine who would challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan felt pressure from all sides as his recent actions began to come back and haunt him.

The show kicked off at the concourse of Jacksonville’s Veterans Memorial Arena, where Bryan insulted the WWE Universe – including pelting them with food and drinks – as well as his Royal Rumble opponent, AJ Styles. His tirade was shortened by R-Truth who came out of nowhere to get retribution on the WWE Champion after Bryan assaulted him on Christmas night. Truth’s desire to get his hands on the champion in a sanctioned match didn’t have to wait long as it was scheduled first up on the night.

Already riled up, R-Truth came out of the gates hot against the WWE Champion, bringing an offensive onslaught, but Bryan soon took control and put his opponent away with the Running Knee. However, Bryan would soon be on the receiving end of another blindside attack when AJ Styles pounced on him from behind at the entranceway. The unrelenting Phenomenal One hammered away on his nemesis until security stepped in to separate the two.

In the main event on the night, Lynch, Flair and Carmella faced off with a chance to face Asuka at the WWE Royal Rumble later in the month. Carmella started off brightly by taking total control of the bout and pummeling her opponents. At later stages, Flair connected with a massive moonsault on both her foes and Lynch unleashing a blistering attack.

All three women had their share of chances to secure the win, but The Man recovered from a vicious spear at the hands of Charlotte, and after Carmella dropped Flair with a kick, Lynch synched in the Dis-arm-her on The Princess of Staten Island to get the tapout victory, securing the opportunity to challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

The Empress of Tomorrow arrived following Lynch’s victory, and the two combatants faced off. Both women were spirited as they exchanged words and stared each other down. It promises to be one helluva fight!

WWE Smackdown Live Results

“The New” Daniel Bryan def. R-Truth

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Samoa Joe def. Rey Mysterio & Mustafa Ali

Shinsuke Nakamura blindsided Rusev in the backstage area

The Bar def. The Usos

Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair and Carmella to earn the right to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at Royal Rumble