WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton demolishes Big E, Roman Reigns’ shows no mercy to Daniel Bryan

With the Clash of Champions approaching, the latest segment of SmackDown Live gave us an insight on which wrestler would challenge whom at the September 15 event. So far it seems like Buddy Murphy is all set to renew his old rivalry with Ali, and Chad Gable would go one-on-one against his former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin.

In other events, Randy Orton hit back at Kofi Kingston as their title clash looms, while Charlotte Flair fired back at Bayley after getting engaged in a heated argument last week. In the main event, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan came up to the ringside, with Bryan demanding an apology from The Big Dog.

The Viper reads a letter from Kofi Kingston’s son

Kofi Kingston kicked off the SmackDown Live in Louisiana, talking about his much-anticipated battle against Randy Orton. However, The Viper interrupted the WWE Champion after appearing on the Titantron and read a letter addressed to him from Kofi’s son Kai, urging him not to hurt his father. The Viper promised to visit Kofi’s family in their hotel room, as the WWE Champion rushed backstage. Both the superstars then got engaged in a brawl backstage, with the Legend Killer planting a DDT on the champion off a table.

The Miz challenges Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz asked Sami Zayn and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the ringside before challenging the Japanese at the Clash of Champions event. Zayn and Miz got into an ambush and it was later joined by the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Both the superstars launched a brutal attack on Miz, and Nakamura ended the segment by executing a Kinshasa on The A-Lister.

Randy Orton vs Big E

Big E left his partner Kofi in the trainer’s room, while he was being attended by the medical staff and promised the WWE Champion that he would make The Viper pay. The New Day member stood up to his promise as inflicted serious damage on Orton by crashing him against the barricade and throwing him into the announce table.

However, The Revival came to Orton’s rescue and helped The Viper set an RKO on Big E for a win. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder lifted E up for an assisted RKO after the match.

Roman Reigns Refuses to Believe Daniel Bryan

In the main event, Roman Reign refused to believe Daniel Bryan as he revealed a video of Erick Rowan causing the accident. Bryan, in response, slapped Reigns and called him a liar. He continued to defend himself saying that he wasn’t involved in the accident, but The Big Dog refused to believe him and planted a spear on The Planet’s Champion.

Other results:

Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament

Bayley defeated Lacey Evans as Charlotte Flair watched

Drake Maverick wound up as 24/7 Champion after a chaotic series of events was set off by Kevin Owens

Chad Gable defeated Shelton Benjamin in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament