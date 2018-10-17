WWE SmackDown Live Results: On night of big returns, Rey Mysterio, Evolution, Big Show steal the show

Rey Mysterio delivers a 6-1-9 to Shinsuke Nakamura. (Source: WWE)

WWE SmackDown Live celebrated its 1000th anniversary in style as several superstars made a return on the blue brand to mark the occasion. The night kicked off with the surprise return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who appeared along with Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon to talk about the history of the show on “Truth TV” hosted by R-Truth and Carmella.

And to add more to the surprise, the segment finished with the McMahon family showing off their dancing moves on the stage.

The return of Evolution faction saw things heated up as Randy Orton openly said that he is “embarrassed” to see Batista moving on to Hollywood. Batista, on the other hand, talked about how he values the faction, but added that Triple H has never defeated him, which did not appear to go down well with the Game.

This got REAL tense REAL quick. Evolution has reunited on #SD1000, but @DaveBautista has a little reminder for @TripleH… pic.twitter.com/aEJHWQAt5R — WWE (@WWE) 17 October 2018

The Rated-R Superstar Edge hosted his iconic chat show The Cutting Edge, hosting WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte. The two got into a heated tussle after the former WWE Champion suggested Lynch to mend her ways or she will be left alone.

Big Show, who returned last week, too made an impact as he helped The Bar, Seamus and Cesaro, to defeat The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag-team titles.

The biggest impact, on his return, was made by the former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio. The “Booyaka, Booyaka!” superstar competed in a thrilling main event against the US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the WWE World Cup. Despite landing heavy blows early on in the match, the Mexican superstar delivered a picture perfect 619 and followed it up with a frog splash to claim the victory.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Mr. McMahon made a surprise appearance during “Truth TV”

The Usos def. Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles

Evolution’s reunion ended on a tense note

The Miz def. Rusev to qualify for the WWE World Cup

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchange jaw-dropping words on “The Cutting Edge”

The Bar def. The New Day to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Rey Mysterio def. Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the WWE World Cup

The Undertaker returned to SmackDown LIVE with an ominous message for DX

