WWE SmackDown: Matt Hardy returns, reunites with Jeff Hardy to take down The Bar

Former nine-time tag team champion Matt Hardy returned to WWE on Tuesday to team up with brother Jeff Hardy as the brother-duo took down Sheamus and Cesaro in a tag-team match. Matt, who last appeared at a house show in September, teamed up with his brother for the first time since mid-2018, marking his return to the company with another big win under his belt.

The wrestler had announced his “retirement” as “Woken” Matt Hardy back in September, saying it might be his last time in the professional ring. But according to reports citing WWE sources, the WWE has invoked a clause in their two-year contracts that will see them competing inside a WWE ring for another year.

The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE back in Wrestlemania 33 and won the Raw Tag team titles in a fatal-four way match, back in 2017. At the time, the duo had signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it for another year. WWE has invoked the option which reportedly includes a significant pay raise.

After defeating the former tag-team champions Sheamus and Cesaro, Hardy addressed his return in an interview to WWE and said he feels great about his return. “I mean, I can say on my end it was absolutely exhilarating. Any time when we get back together, obviously the first thing I think about is us first chasing our dreams, us first appearing for WWE, and then I think about us returning for WrestleMania 33. And I’m sure Jeff has some major feelings going on as well,” he said.

Matt further said that he is going to keep aside his “Woken” gimmick to the side. “I think we sent a very specific, special message today. And basically that is this – myself, Matt Hardy and The Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy, we are the greatest tag team in all of time and space, and we are back together to prove that, without a shadow of a doubt. Myself, I know the last time people saw me I was ‘Woken Matt Hardy’ and well I have learned how to control the Woken Wonder that’s inside of me, the Broken Brilliance inside of me. And together, everyone’s going to learn that myself and my Brother Nero, Jeff Hardy, we’re unstoppable, we’re indestructible, we’re unkillable. The greatest tag team of all time and space,” he said.