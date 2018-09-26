WWE Smackdown Live Results: Samoa Joe crosses line, reaches AJ Styles’ family home

Samoa Joe and AJ Styles during the contract signing on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) Samoa Joe and AJ Styles during the contract signing on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

Samoa Joe went a step too far on this week’s Smackdown Live to carry on the mental warfare against the WWE Champion AJ Styles as he stepped inside the latter’s family household. The two are set to face again in a No Disqualifications contest at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia next week on Saturday, and Smackdown General Manager Paige asked both the champion and the contender to come down to the ring for the contract signing in front of the WWE Universe.

But as AJ Styles came out in the ring amid huge cheers from the fans, Joe remained an absent figure. Styles, with a wry expression, said that he is doubtful that Joe would even dare to stare him face-to-face.

But just as he said so, The Samoan Submission Machine appeared on the TitanTron and announced that he is making his way to Styles’ home to meet his wife Wendy and his daughter. He walked around the premises as the Phenomenal One broke into rage. The Champion displayed multiple emotions as he bargained and pleaded with Joe to stop. Styles went into full panic mode eventually as Joe moved closer and closer to the front door. Ignoring the Champion, the challenger eventually rang the doorball and said “Daddy’s home” as SmackDown Live went off the air.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

The Miz crashed “Truth TV” while Daniel Bryan was being interviewed

The Miz def. R-Truth

Sheamus def. Big E

Aiden English made wild accusations about Lana

Asuka & Naomi def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Tye Dillinger def. Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification after Randy Orton attacked Dillinger

Becky Lynch def. Lana

Samoa Joe invaded AJ Styles’ home during their WWE Super Show-Down contract signing

