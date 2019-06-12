WWE SmackDown LIVE results: The New Day rocks in Big E’s return to the blue brand

With Big E finally being cleared for in-ring competition, The New Day brought their best to the trio of Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the SmackDown LIVE main event. The Showoff insisted that all of Kofi Kingston’s success should have been his. The New Day fired back by promising that Ziggler, KO and Zayn would all get what was coming to them. Elsewhere, Shane McMahon attempted to make an example out of The Miz as his Super ShowDown victory tour continued.

Sonya Deville defeats Carmella

Despite Mandy Rose’s presence at ringside, Carmella was in rare form, clearly looking for retribution after Fire & Desire cost her a SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity just last week.

Princess Mella looked to be closing in on a submission victory when she trapped Deville in the Code of Silence, but God’s Greatest Creation placed Deville’s foot on the bottom rope to force a break.

Carmella struck back when she dropped Mandy with a wicked superkick at ringside when Mandy once again tried to get involved, but Deville took advantage of the distraction the second Carmella reentered the ring, connecting with a vicious step-up knee strike for the controversial win.

Heavy Machinery defeats local competitors

Heavy Machinery arrived and claimed that Bryan and Rowan were still ducking their challenge for a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match. Heavy Machinery were ready to scrap, and Bryan gave them that chance by suggesting that they be the ones to take on the Yolo County Tag Team Champs.

With Bryan and Rowan observing at ringside, Otis & Tucker demolished their opposition, finishing them off with the Compactor, clearly proving they belong in the ring with the real Tag Team Champions.

The Miz and Shane McMahon nearly came to blows

Their turbulent past still very much present in both of their minds, Miz and Shane-O-Mac were at each other’s throats from the jump.

The A-Lister pointed out that Shane’s accomplishments were tainted, but Shane insisted that his focus was now on McIntyre putting Reigns down definitively when they square off at WWE Stomping Grounds. Miz continued to come right for Shane’s pride, leading to insults being slung back and forth.