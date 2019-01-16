WWE SmackDown LIVE results: The Bar crash Miz’s ‘Bestie Birthday Bash’

SmackDown Live kicked off with Becky Lynch calling out Asuka. The Man said that the champ is now finding out how difficult it is to carry the women’s division. However, they were interrupted by The IIconics and accused of bullying behavior. Lynch then challenged Peyton Royce and beat her with the Dis-Arm-Her. Asuka pinned Billie Kay with the Asuka Lock.

While the duo were having a staredown after the match, AJ Styles walked in and called out Daniel Bryan while tossing t-shirts to fans. Bryan was in no mood for fun and games and launched a scathing attack on Styles. ultimately Styles got one over Bryan by putting him through a table.

Meanwhile, in the other match of the night, Rey Mysterio was beaten Andrade Alams after Zelina Vega distracted Mysterio on the top rope long enough for Andrade to take advantage. Andrade hit the hammerlock DDT from the top rope for the victory.

In the main event of the night, The Miz defeated Sheamus after the Celtic Warrior was distracted by Shane McMahon. Shane put Cesaro through a table on the outside which allowed Miz to roll up for Sheamus for the pinfall. However, that was not all as McMahon connected on a Coast-2-Coast on Sheamus while holding a birthday cake.