WWE Smackdown LIVE Results: Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor all set to reignite old rivalry

SmackDown live kicked things off with Shane McMahon in the opening segment. Shane told the crowd how he was upset with Undertaker’s intervention on Tuesday night and how he and Drew will put Taker and Roman Reigns down. The new day came out to a huge pop from the crowd and were shortly interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. The ‘Showoff’ would square off against Kofi in a 2 out of 3 falls match and would be added to the WWE Championship match at extreme rules if he won.

The New Day vs Daniel Bryan and Rowan

Bryan started the match against woods and looked in control for the most part of it. In the end, Big E and Xavier Woods hit the Midnight hour on Bryan to pick up the win

Results: The New Day defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan via pinfall

The New Day and Heavy Machinery vs Daniel Bryan, Rowan, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

After their match, the New Day were attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens from behind. Heavy Machinery came to their aid setting up and impromptu 8 man tag team match.

The match had a lot of fast-paced action, Otis and Tucker hit the compactor on Sami Zayn to pick up the win.

Results: The New Day and Heavy Machinery defeat Daniel Bryan, Rowan, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn via pinfall

The Miz vs Elias 2 out of 3 falls match

Miz started off the match strongly but Shane McMahon interrupted allowing Elias to hit a knee and score the first pinfall. The match was reset and Miz hit the Skullcrushing Finale but Shane broke the pin attempt. Miz earned a pin via DQ.

After this Miz was beaten down and sent crashing into the announcer’s table allowing Elias to pick up the second pin easily.

Results: Elias defeats Miz via Pinfall

Intercontinental champion Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura cut an interesting promo backstage. The champ was being questioned about his next opponent and The ‘king of strong style’ appeared.

Bayley vs Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross made quick work of the Smackdown’s women champion, after an early fury by Bayley Cross rolled her up and picked up the pinfall.

Results: Nikki Cross defeats Bayley via pinfall

Backstage the 24/7 champ R truth called for a referee after Drake Maverick explained to him how he ruined his life. Truth later had a change of heart saying he loved his title more than Maverick loved his wife.

Ember Moon vs Soniya Deville

Mandy Rose provided the distraction and Soniya attacked from behind scoring a quick pinfall.

Results: Soniya Deville defeats Ember Moon

Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler 2 out of 3 falls match

Kofi scored the first pinfall quickly after a roll up. After this Ziggler dragged Kofi out of the ring and hit a Zig Zag on the concrete, Ziggler picked up the next pinfall after a superkick.

The match continued and the two went through an amazing sequence, Ziggler blocked the trouble in paradise and hit a Zig Zag but Kofi kicked out. After this Kofi managed to hit his finisher and pick up the win.