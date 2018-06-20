WWE Smackdown Live Results: Rusev to challenge AJ Styles for WWE Championship at Extreme Rules

Rusev made The Miz tap out to earn the win on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE) Rusev made The Miz tap out to earn the win on Smackdown Live. (Source: WWE)

The Rusev Day celebrations began on this week’s Smackdown Live with the Bulgarian brute picking up a massive win in the five-man Gauntlet match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight title. As per the Gauntlet match rules, two wrestlers will start the fight and the winner taking on the next opponent. The one who wins the final bout is declared the winner.

The match started with Daniel Bryan taking on Big E. The former four-time World Champion defeated the New Day member easily, only to be up against Samoa Joe in the next round. The “Yes Man” defeated the Samoan submission machine and progressed to the next round. But before his third opponent made it to the ring, the Bludgeon Brothers attacked Bryan and left him defenseless on the mat. Up came The Miz, who picked up a quick win over Bryan and ended his run in the Gauntlet match.

But the former Intercontinental Champion could not continue the winning run against the final opponent, Rusev, who locked him up in up Accolade to pick up the win and emerge as the winner of the match. With the win, Rusev earned the opportunity to go up against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, Extreme Rules.

Asuka interrupted Carmella and James Ellsworth’s reunion

Becky Lynch def. Billie Kay

SAnitY debuted and attacked The Usos

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers def. Gallows & Anderson

