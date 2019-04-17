WWE Smackdown Results: Roman Reigns moves in Superstar shake-up, decks Vince McMahon

On the second night of the Superstar Shake-up in WWE, SmackDown LIVE saw arrival of many surprise superstars that included Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Bayley, Ember Moon and more. Elsewhere, The New Day appointed a new honorary member of the group after appearing on “The Kevin Owens Show.”

Vince McMahon walked down to announce the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history, and The Chairman delivered with Elias. The superstar promised that the blue brand would become the “Temple of Elias” as he prepared to deliver his first performance on SmackDown LIVE.

But before he could get a few chords in, Reigns arrived, dropped Elias with a Superman Punch, unleashed a Superman Punch on Mr. McMahon and then declared that SmackDown LIVE wasn’t the “Temple of Elias,” but his new yard!

To highlight his point, Reigns put the exclamation point on his blue brand arrival by spearing Elias, leaving everyone gobsmacked and making a major statement: The Big Dog had arrived on SmackDown LIVE, and it was never going to be the same.

Superstars that moved to SmackDown LIVE in the Superstar Shake-up:

Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Elias, Bayley, Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis, Tucker

WWE SmackDown Live Results

The New Day anointed a new honorary group member on “The Kevin Owens Show”

Finn Bálor def. Ali

Charlotte Flair def. Carmella; Lars Sullivan attacked R-Truth

Paige revealed SmackDown LIVE’s newest tag team

Asuka, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon & Bayley def. The IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Kevin Owens def. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev

Mr. McMahon revealed the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history