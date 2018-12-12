WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: Rey Mysterio attacks Randy Orton, Asuka beats Charlotte Flair

Ahead of Sunday’s TLC Pay-per-view, Rey Mysterio stood tall after giving Randy Orton a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday’s Smackdown Live. This was after Orton arrived at the ring and replayed the video of his assault on Mysterio from a few weeks back. Not the one to back down, Mysterio arrived to confront the Viper and took the fight to Orton, delivering a 619.

Elsewhere, Daniel Bryan took on Mustafa Ali. Despite Bryan’s domination, Ali came close to victory with a 054 attempt, but Bryan forced him to submit to a heel hook. However, in spite of the bell ringing, Bryan continued his attack and reminded everyone that this was his ‘new face’.

Meanwhile, for the first time after WrestleMania 2018, Charlotte Flair and Asuka locked horns against each other. With Becky Lynch watching from ringside, both the competitors fought hard. However, after a tough fight, Charlotte attacked Asuka with a Kendo stick to lose via disqualification. Her attempt to turn the weapon on Becky didn’t go quite as well, as it prompted a ruthless retaliatory tattooing from The Man. Asuka got the last word, however, seizing hold of the stick and pummeling both women.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan def. Mustafa Ali

Shane McMahon & The Miz def. The Vegas Boys

Rusev & Jeff Hardy def. U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura & Samoa Joe

Asuka def. Charlotte Flair via Disqualification