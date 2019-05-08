WWE SmackDown Live Results: Kofi Kingston defends title against Sami Zayn, AJ Styles

Kofi Kingston successfully defended his WWE Championship title for the second night in a row in this week’s SmackDown Live. With Mr. McMahon’s newly-created “Wild-card” rule, former WWE Champion AJ Styles arrived at the blue brand and said that SmackDown Live is still the show he “built”. But he was soon interrupted by Sami Zayn, who asked the Phenomenal One to return to Raw “where he belongs”.

Soon, the two superstars were interrupted by Xavier Woods and Kingston, and the Champion issued a challenge to Styles for the title. Zayn interrupted and proclaimed that he deserved a title shot, rather than Styles. Later, it was announced that the New Day member would take on both the superstars in a triple-threat match.

In the closing moments of the match, Kevin Owens, who is set to face Kingston at Money in the Bank pay-per-view, made an appearance and launched a brutal attack on Woods. The distraction allowed Zayn to deliver three back-to-back Blue Thunder Bombs.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo refused to stay down, which frustrated Zayn. He picked him up to deliver a Helluva Kick, but Kingston ducked and connected with a Trouble in Paradise to go down for three falls. After the fight, Kingston tended to injured Woods and said that Owens will have a “hell to pay” at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

WWE SmackDown Results:

Randy Orton interrupted Ali vs. Andrade outta nowhere

Daniel Bryan & Rowan def. The Usos to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The Miz and Shane McMahon once again got into a wild brawl

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville def. Carmella & Ember Moon

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match