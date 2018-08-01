WWE Smackdown Live Results: Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura brutally attack Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was beaten by Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. (Source: WWE) Jeff Hardy was beaten by Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. (Source: WWE)

After being brutally beaten up by The Viper Randy Orton twice, the former United States Champion Jeff Hardy vowed to call out the Apex Predator in the ring. In this week’s Smackdown Live, the Charismatic Enigma stayed true to his promise and asked Orton to come down to the ring and face him inside the ring. The former 14-time World Champion, Orton, did not stay back from the challenge and came down to answer Hardy’s call. But as he proceeded towards the ring, the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Hardy from behind.

Nakamura laid down waste to Hardy with a kick on the back. As Orton entered the ring, Nakamura set up the 7-time tag team champion for a Kinshasa. Orton and Nakamura exchanged furious glances before the Artist went on to deliver a picture-perfect Kinshasa to Hardy and marked his exit.

Orton continued the beating on Hardy, ruthlessly delivering stomps, followed by two DDTs, the second one on the floor at ringside. He then played mind games as he dropped him down on the announce table, and threw water on his face to remove the face paint with a towel before marking his exit.

Charlotte Flair returned to help Becky Lynch and hurt Carmella

The Bar def. The Usos to advance to the finals of the SummerSlam tag team tournament

Samoa Joe delivered a personal SummerSlam message to AJ Styles

Zelina Vega def. Lana

The Miz and Daniel Bryan engaged in jaw-dropping war of words

Charlotte Flair def. Carmella to turn the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam into a Triple Threat

