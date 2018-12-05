WWE SmackDown Live results: Randy Orton beats Jeff Hardy, Daniel Bryan ambushes AJ Styles ahead of TLC showdown

A week after celebrating his 20th anniversary at the WWE arena, Jeff Hardy reignited his rivalry against Randy Orton, following The Viper’s brutal assault on Rey Mysterio last week. Orton eventually won the match with Samoa Joe distracting Hardy as he was about to crash down onto The Viper while he was lying unconscious on the announce table.

Mocking the wrestler for his excessive drinking habit, Samoa appeared on the big screen from a bar. The distraction was long enough for Orton to recover, as he executed an RKO, while Jeff was busy looking at the screen. After the pinfall, Samoa continued to taunt Hardy stating that excessive drinking may lead him to prison.

Later, the night concluded with a one-on-one fight between AJ Styles and The Miz with the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan sitting in the commentary panel. As the action moved outside the ring, Bryan distracted his WWE TLC opponent to help the A-Lister in getting the upper hand.

However, Styles recovered from the blow and later won the match by forcing his opponent to tap out, locking him up in a calf crusher. But Bryan crashed the victory part before it began as he assaulted his WWE TLC challenger.

The current WWE champion targeted Style’s knee, making sure that his opponent will not be 100 percent fit in the upcoming TLC fight for the WWE title. The officials had to rush into the ring before Bryan could do more damage to Style. He later mocked the fans present at the venue referring to them as “fickle”, while asking why they don’t like the “new” Daniel Bryan.

Other important events:

The Women’s Triple Threat TLC Match Contract Signing transformed into girl interrupted

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeat Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Randy Orton def. Jeff Hardy

Jey Uso defeats Xavier Woods and Cesaro in a Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles confronted WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on “Miz TV”