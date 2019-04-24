WWE SmackDown Live Results: Kevin Owens betrays The New Day, attacks Kofi Kingston

In the absence of Big E, who has been away from wrestling due to an injury, the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens declared himself as the new member of the New Day last week on SmackDown. The strange alliance did not sit well down with Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon, but it seemed Owens did not care. But that was until this week on SmackDown Live, when Owens turned on the six-time WWE tag-team champions and brutally assaulted Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Owens was in Kingston’s corner as the WWE Champion faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura. As the fight was drawing to a close, and it looked the New Day member was about to win the fight, Owens attacked him from the behind which forced the umpire to hand him a win by Disqualification.

The KO went on to brutally assault Kingston afterwards, and then picked up his title belt and said that he is coming after the gold, potentially setting a match between the two at Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Woods tried to interfere and create a gap between Owens and Kingston, but the former United States Champion went on to beatdown Woods before planting him on the edge of the ring with a pop-up-powerbomb.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Elias and Shane McMahon brutally assaulted Roman Reigns

Finn Bálor def. Andrade

Kairi Sane def. Peyton Royce

Lars Sullivan once again demolished several Superstars

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair came face to face for the first time since WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair def. Bayley to earn a SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity

Kofi Kingston def. Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification