WWE SmackDown Live Results: After Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch lays down Triple H; WWE title fight heats up

Becky Lynch’s troubles with the authorities continued on SmackDown Live after The Man gatecrashed a promo by Charlotte Flair. The 2019 Royal Rumble winner was suspended Tuesday by former Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who asked Lynch to get medical clearance for her injured knee. Seeing the opportunity, Charlotte came down to the ring and said that if Lynch is not ready to fight at Wrestlemania against Ronda Rousey, she will.

Listening to the announcement, Lynch immediately came out from the fans arena and walked up to the ring, defying security parameters. As the tension heated up in the middle, Triple H came down to the ring and asked Charlotte to leave. He then requested Lynch to get a medical check-up to get her suspension lifted.

Lynch taunted Triple H about his wife, Stephanie, whom she attacked Raw, which did not go down well with The Game. The 14-time World Champion said that Lynch is actually scared to face Ronda Rousey and hence, is looking to get an excuse to bow out of the fight. Lynch slapped Triple H in the middle of the ring and the two gave each other a staredown, after which the former Women’s Champion walked off from the middle of the crowd.

Later, in the night, Daniel Bryan and Jeff Hardy indulged in a chaotic match, which soon turned into a battle between all the six participants in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title. After interference from Rowan, Hardy pulled off the win. Samoa Joe came from behind and attacked both Rowan and the Champion. Randy Orton came up next to take down everybody, but before he could deliver a RKO outta nowhere, Mustafa Ali ran to the ring and took down Orton.

Just when it looked Bryan would reign supreme, AJ Styles gatecrashed and gave a beatdown to Hardy and Rowan, allowing the Champion to run away once again.

WWE SmackDown Live Results

Jeff Hardy def. “The New” Daniel Bryan via disqualification

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville def. Naomi & Carmella and The IIconics

“The New” Daniel Bryan rallied against his placement in the Elimination Chamber Match

Randy Orton def. Mustafa Ali

Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

