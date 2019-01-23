WWE SmackDown Live Results: Brawl breaks out between Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles ahead of Royal Rumble

After weeks of taunting AJ Styles to show his “real face”, the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hosted a face-to-face interaction between the Phenomenal One and the current WWE Champion, the “New” Daniel Bryan ahead of theit title fight at the upcoming pay-per-view Royal Rumble on Monday (as per Indian timings).

The two superstars, who engaged in blindside attacks and personal smear campaigns in the past couple of weeks, started off the exchange in bitter tones once again. Bryan, went a step further and refused to enter the ring with Styles.

The Champion then launched a verbal attack on the WWE Chairman for creating an environment for “someone like” AJ Styles to become a hero among the masses. Bryan’s words did not impress Mr. McMahon who furiously yelled at him to enter the ring. Styles then laid down a simple proposition: if Bryan would not enter, he would go to him outside the ring.

After giving the warning, the former two-time World Champion lunged at the Champion and laid down a few haymakers to set himself up for a Phenomenal Forearm. But a crafty Bryan entered the ring and then hid himself behind the Chairman. Seeing Mr. McMahon, Styles stopped short of his attack.

Seeing his opportunity amid the hesitation, Bryan connected on the challenger with a Running Knee, laying out Styles a week ahead of their final leg up before the clash on Sunday.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair engaged in an intense standoff

Mandy Rose def. Naomi

Cesaro def. The Miz

Mr. McMahon moderated a raucous face-to-face between “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

Samoa Joe def. Mustafa Ali

Rey Mysterio def. Andrade in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match via disqualification when Samoa Joe interfered