WWE SmackDown Live Results: John Cena returns, AJ Styles books WWE title clash at Royal Rumble

The much-awaited return of the 16-time World Champion John Cena took place on Tuesday at SmackDown Live. Returning to the ring for the first time since October, Cena recalled the ups and downs of the past year and said that he is not sure why he has decided to make a return to the blue brand. Though, he added that he will step up if “any man” comes up to challenge him.

Little did he expect The Man herself, Becky Lynch will make it to the ring. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion Lynch unabashedly declared that she does not only wanted to displace Charlotte Flair but also eyes Cena’s spot. “Nikki Bella wouldn’t be the only woman to drop you this year,” Lynch said.

Before Cena could reply, Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega walked up to the ring which sparked an impromptu mixed tag team match. After an intense clash, Lynch picked up the win for her team, locking Vega in a Cross bar. Cena tried to shake hands with The Man after the match, but Lynch simply mocked the former Cena – “You can’t see me!”

In the main event of the night, AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio in a fatal-5-way match to become the no. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. The Phenomenal One was slammed hard on the announce table by Orton and Joe, and spent most of the fight lying outside. But the former champion was quick to pounce on the opportunity when he saw Orton lying down inside the ring after being hit by Mysterio’s 619.

Mysterio was taken out of the ring by Joe, and with both the superstars engaged in battle outside the ring, Styles delivered a springboard 450 to The Viper and picked up the win. Styles will now challenge “The New” Daniel Bryan for the WWE title at Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

The New Day kicked off 2019 with a New Year Celebration

Samoa Joe def. Jeff Hardy to earn the final slot in the Fatal 5-Way Match

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked United States Champion Rusev

Sonya Deville def. Naomi

Becky Lynch interrupted John Cena

John Cena & Becky Lynch def. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

AJ Styles def. Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton & Samoa Joe to earn a WWE Championship Match at Royal Rumble