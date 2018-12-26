WWE SmackDown Live Results: Rusev becomes new United States Champion, AJ Styles slaps Vince McMahon

The final SmackDown Live of 2018 saw a new United States Champion emerging with Rusev defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. The Bulgarian Brute and the Artist indulged in an edge-of-the-seat thriller match in which both exchanged several punishing haymakers. While Nakamura used his verstalility to wear down his opponent, Rusev used his brute strength to keep rallying back into the match.

The Champion set up Rusev in a perfect position to deliver a Kinshasa Knee Strike. But the Super Athlete got back up and connected with a Machka Kick, to cover his opponent. Nakamura kicked out after a two count, showing his resilience. But Rusev did not lose confidence, despite being locked up in a triangle submission lock. He then suffered a knee to his temple, but rallied back once more, to connect a second Machka Kick to Nakamura. One, Two, three – and the new United States Champion, Rusev.

Later, the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon met up with the former WWE Champion AJ Styles and asked him to show his real side. McMahon questioned why the Phenomenal One is letting “The New” Daniel Bryan run amock in the house he built and added that Styles shares a few similarities with himself, as they both have black holes in their hearts.

McMahon then poked Styles in the chest, asking him to unleash the animal inside him. He, then smackded Styles right on the face. The actions woke up Styles’ inner animal and he returned a slap to the Chairman on the face, planting him down as referees and officials came running to see if McMahon is alright.

But McMahon told the officials that he is okay and a smile crept acorss his face, leaving the fans to wonder what prompted him to see this side of Styles.

WWE SmackDown Live Results:

“The New” Daniel Bryan had no patience for Truthy Claus and CARMelfA’s holiday glee

Mustafa Ali def. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The Usos & Gallows & Anderson def. The Bar & SAnitY

Shane McMahon finally agreed to team up with The Miz on “Miz TV”

Samoa Joe def. Jeff Hardy via disqualification

Rusev def. Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship

AJ Styles attacked Mr. McMahon