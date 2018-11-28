WWE Smackdown Live Results: Becky Lynch to defend title against Charlotte, Asuka in first-ever Women’s TLC match

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch returned to Smackdown Live on Tuesday for the first time since was asked to go on a medical leave for suffering a broken face and severe concussion three weeks ago. Upon her return, ” The Man” immediately called on Charlotte, who replaced her in the Survivor Series clash against Ronda Rousey and indulged in a verbal spar with his former best friend.

Seeing things getting heated up, WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Paige announced that the two women will compete in the first-ever Women’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the next pay-per-view TLC. The decision did not sit down well with the remainder of the Women’s division in the blue brand and they accused Paige of playing favourites and not giving opportunities to anyone else. In reply, Paige said that all the remaining women will compete in a battle royal match to decide the third participant in the TLC match.

I’ve got two contenders at TLC. One earned her way to The Champ, the other something, something, WOOO, daddy, something entitled. pic.twitter.com/yNtkkgCNMD — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) 28 November 2018

In the match, the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka remained the survivor as she dumped Sonya Deville out of the ring to pick up the win and become the third participant in the match. After her win, Asuka climbed to the top of the ring and exchanged a few heated words with Lynch while Charlotte viewed with a smirk on her face.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

The Usos def. The Bar

AJ Styles returned to SmackDown LIVE with impassioned words

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Rusev before their match began

Samoa Joe crashed Jeff Hardy’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Kofi Kingston def. The Miz

Randy Orton once again viciously attacked Rey Mysterio

Asuka won the Nine-Woman Battle Royal to be added to the SmackDown Women’s Championship TLC Match